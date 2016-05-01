Modulos is currently available for pre-order on our Kickstarter campaign - be sure not to miss it, as it is an unique opportunity to become one of the first owners of Modulos - for a discounted Kickstarter-exclusive price!

Perfect for designers, web developers and everyone else that needs a bigger work surface!

Perfect for a desk, but of course you can create a large coffee table just the same if you'd like :)

Need a smaller desk or a coffee table? This is the perfect set for you!

In this package you can get 2 x the single module with legs sets as a limited offer deal!

This set is perfect if you're in need of a small nightstand or a side table.

pairing tradition with innovation











We found that it’s impossible for one desk surface to be able to work perfectly in different situations and spaces, let alone evolve along with your needs so

we reimagined it .

Modulos is a completely new desk solution. It’s a reinvention of the desk. Your work surface is no longer a fixed dimension - it can grow, shrink, or turn from a straight desk into a corner desk. Finally, one desk that fits all spaces and needs.